Peugeot E-Legend Concept is the best kind of throwback

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The Peugeot E-Legend Concept is a throwback-style concept car, inspired by the old-school 504 Coupe.
The new concept is a marvel, sporting the same dual-headlight design as its forebear, along with some appropriately flowing fenders.
Even the rear end borrows its taillight design from the 1960s, albeit with some updated aesthetics by way of thin LED strips.
There's no internal combustion engine tucked away under all that flashy metal.
Its electric motor puts out about 456 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, enough to theoretically shove the concept to 62 mph in under 4 seconds.
Peugeot estimates that its spry little coupe will have a range of about 373 miles by European-standard (WLTP) estimates.
The vehicle has four different modes -- two autonomous, two manual.
The autonomous modes shift between comfortable cruising and sharp driving, and the same goes for the manual modes.
As if you didn't have enough reasons to get excited for the Paris Motor Show, this little wonder-coupe will be on display for the length of the show in Peugeot's booth.
Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Peugeot's outstanding new concept.