The Pal-V Liberty uses a powered pusher propeller for forward motion and an unpowered top rotor for lift.

Photo by Pal-V
In its road-going state the Liberty looks weird, but it isn't much bigger than an SUV.

Photo by Pal-V
The interior of the Liberty features beautifully stitched leather seats but not much else that would justify a $600,000 price tag.

Photo by Pal-V
We like the bench seat, for snuggling up with your significant other in flight.

Photo by Pal-V
The dash definitely reads as more aircraft than road car, unsurprisingly.

Photo by Pal-V
The Liberty makes abundant use of carbon fiber.

Photo by Pal-V
If you're driving on the road, you've got to have headlights; it's less important in the sky, though.

Photo by Pal-V
Photo by Pal-V
Buyers can pay for upgraded digital instrumentation.

Photo by Pal-V
Photo by Pal-V
This reminds us of Lamborghini's stitching.

Photo by Pal-V
Photo by Pal-V
Photo by Pal-V
Photo by Pal-V
Photo by Pal-V
Photo by Pal-V
Photo by Pal-V
Photo by Pal-V
The Pal-V Liberty has a 100-horsepower road engine and a separate motor to drive the rear prop.

Photo by Pal-V
Photo by Pal-V
Photo by Pal-V
Pal-V Liberty flying car is defined by what it isn't

Ford wants to use drones to give your car surrogate sensors

Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel plans put buses in fast lane

2019 Genesis G70 will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission

Roadshow's top five favorite concept cars from Geneva 2018

Goodyear develops tire to fix electric-car-only problems

You're changing your oil too often

