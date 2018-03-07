Pal-V Liberty flying car is defined by what it isn't

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Pal-V Liberty uses a powered pusher propeller for forward motion and an unpowered top rotor for lift.
In its road-going state the Liberty looks weird, but it isn't much bigger than an SUV.
The interior of the Liberty features beautifully stitched leather seats but not much else that would justify a $600,000 price tag.
We like the bench seat, for snuggling up with your significant other in flight.
The dash definitely reads as more aircraft than road car, unsurprisingly.
The Liberty makes abundant use of carbon fiber.
If you're driving on the road, you've got to have headlights; it's less important in the sky, though.
Buyers can pay for upgraded digital instrumentation.
This reminds us of Lamborghini's stitching.
The Pal-V Liberty has a 100-horsepower road engine and a separate motor to drive the rear prop.