Pagani Huayra Tricolore special edition is very, very Italian

Pagani's latest creation is inspired by the Italian Air Force's aerobatics team.
Pagani's latest special edition is the new Huayra Tricolore.
It's a tribute to the Italian Air Force's Frecce Tricolori aerobatic team.
The Tricolore gets new aerodynamic parts like a front splitter, rear wing and diffuser.
The Italian flag side stripe matches that of the plane's.
The Tricolore is the most powerful Huayra yet with an 829-hp V12.
This Pitot tube is something typically only found on actual planes.
It measures air speed, which is indicated by a unique gauge on the interior.
Only three Huayra Tricolores will be built, at a starting price of $6,745,000.
