Pagani Huayra Tricolore special edition is very, very Italian

Pagani's latest creation is inspired by the Italian Air Force's aerobatics team.

pagani-huayra-tricolore-hypercar-110
1 of 8
Pagani

Pagani's latest special edition is the new Huayra Tricolore.

pagani-huayra-tricolore-hypercar-111
2 of 8
Pagani

It's a tribute to the Italian Air Force's Frecce Tricolori aerobatic team.

pagani-huayra-tricolore-hypercar-112
3 of 8
Pagani

The Tricolore gets new aerodynamic parts like a front splitter, rear wing and diffuser.

pagani-huayra-tricolore-hypercar-113
4 of 8
Pagani

The Italian flag side stripe matches that of the plane's.

pagani-huayra-tricolore-hypercar-114
5 of 8
Pagani

The Tricolore is the most powerful Huayra yet with an 829-hp V12.

pagani-huayra-tricolore-hypercar-115
6 of 8
Pagani

This Pitot tube is something typically only found on actual planes.

pagani-huayra-tricolore-hypercar-116
7 of 8
Pagani

It measures air speed, which is indicated by a unique gauge on the interior.

pagani-huayra-tricolore-hypercar-117
8 of 8
Pagani

Only three Huayra Tricolores will be built, at a starting price of $6,745,000.

