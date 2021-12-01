Overland Expo West 2021 descends upon Flagstaff

The off-road adventure travelpalooza comes to Arizona.
Overland Expo is kind of a big deal -- literally. 28,000 attendees ventured through the aisles at Overland West 2021 in Flagstaff, Arizona.
There was even an off-road course where you could try out the new Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport models.
Overlanding isn't just SUVs and campers, it's motorcycles, too.
The Overland Expo series of events includes instruction opportunities of all kinds.
Doggos are welcome, and seemingly many hundreds -- if not more -- attended.
There's live entertainment, too.
After all that walking, you might just want to catch a breath.
Optional classroom instruction on everything from first-aid to outdoor cooking and general camping tips abound.
With hundreds of vendors displaying rigs worth many millions of dollars, overlanding has clearly hit the big time.
Can't forget the merch.
If you don't like crowds, you might want to reconsider attending one of these events.
Keep clicking or scrolling for dozens more images of from Overland Expo West 2021 in Flagstaff.