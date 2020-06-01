My off-road Miata slays in the dirt

I recently bought a lifted Miata for slow-speed desert shenanigans. Best. Purchase. Ever.
After years of talking about a lifted Miata, I finally bought one.
With a 3-inch lift and 27-inch tires I have about 8 inches of ground clearance, perfect for clearing rocks and obstacles.
However, suspension travel is still stock, so it can be slow going in the whoops.
One thing about a lifted Miata, you can get underneath it a lot easier!
The previous owner fabbed up this awesome spare tire carrier.
The 27-inch General Grabber AT2 tires are wrapped around 14-inch BMW bottle-cap wheels.
With momentum, hills are no problem!
I always go prepared with Maxtrax recovery boards and a fancy DMOS shovel. I think a small winch would be a good addition at some point.
I'd like to upgrade the gearing to get a bit more acceleration, and swap out the shocks for something a bit better.
I like to think of it as a Japanese Baja bug.
