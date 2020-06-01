My off-road Miata slays in the dirt

I recently bought a lifted Miata for slow-speed desert shenanigans. Best. Purchase. Ever.

Emme Hall/Roadshow

After years of talking about a lifted Miata, I finally bought one.

Emme Hall/Roadshow

With a 3-inch lift and 27-inch tires I have about 8 inches of ground clearance, perfect for clearing rocks and obstacles.

Emme Hall/Roadshow

However, suspension travel is still stock, so it can be slow going in the whoops.

Rebecca Donaghe

One thing about a lifted Miata, you can get underneath it a lot easier! 

Emme Hall/Roadshow

The previous owner fabbed up this awesome spare tire carrier.

Emme Hall/Roadshow

The 27-inch General Grabber AT2 tires are wrapped around 14-inch BMW bottle-cap wheels.

Lyn Woodward

With momentum, hills are no problem!

Emme Hall/Roadshow

I always go prepared with Maxtrax recovery boards and a fancy DMOS shovel. I think a small winch would be a good addition at some point.

Emme Hall/Roadshow

I'd like to upgrade the gearing to get a bit more acceleration, and swap out the shocks for something a bit better.

Rebecca Donaghe

I like to think of it as a Japanese Baja bug. 

Emme Hall/Roadshow
Emme Hall/Roadshow
Emme Hall/Roadshow
