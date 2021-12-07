The Nissan Z GT500 is an awesome race car for Japan's Super GT series

This is the first time we've seen the new Z as a race car.
The new Nissan Z will make its racing debut in Japan's Super GT series.
It replaces the R35 GT-R, which was in service for almost 15 years.
The Z will race in the GT500 class.
All GT500 race cars use a turbocharged inline-4 engine.
The GT500 class is very regulated in terms of weight and other factors.
The new Z looks awesome in racing guise.
It has crazy aerodynamic enhancements.
Those fenders are wild.
The 2022 Super GT season starts in April.
