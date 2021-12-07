/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

The Nissan Z GT500 is an awesome race car for Japan's Super GT series

This is the first time we've seen the new Z as a race car.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
nissan-z-gt500-super-gt-race-car-110
1 of 12 Nissan

The new Nissan Z will make its racing debut in Japan's Super GT series.

nissan-z-gt500-super-gt-race-car-111
2 of 12 Nissan

It replaces the R35 GT-R, which was in service for almost 15 years.

nissan-z-gt500-super-gt-race-car-112
3 of 12 Nissan

The Z will race in the GT500 class.

nissan-z-gt500-super-gt-race-car-113
4 of 12 Nissan

All GT500 race cars use a turbocharged inline-4 engine.

nissan-z-gt500-super-gt-race-car-114
5 of 12 Nissan

The GT500 class is very regulated in terms of weight and other factors.

nissan-z-gt500-super-gt-race-car-115
6 of 12 Nissan

The new Z looks awesome in racing guise.

nissan-z-gt500-super-gt-race-car-116
7 of 12 Nissan

It has crazy aerodynamic enhancements.

nissan-z-gt500-super-gt-race-car-117
8 of 12 Nissan

Those fenders are wild.

nissan-z-gt500-super-gt-race-car-118
9 of 12 Nissan

The 2022 Super GT season starts in April.

nissan-z-gt500-super-gt-race-car-119
10 of 12 Nissan

Keep scrolling to see more of the Nissan Z GT500.

nissan-z-gt500-super-gt-race-car-120
11 of 12 Nissan
nissan-z-gt500-super-gt-race-car-121
12 of 12 Nissan

