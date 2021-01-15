Nissan's NV350 Office Pod lets you work anywhere -- seriously

Want to work in the forest away from a cubicle? No problem.

Nissan NV350 Office Pod
Here's the super awesome Nissan NV350 Office Pod concept strutting its inside-out stuff.

Nissan NV350 Office Pod
It's a full-blown office in a van that can go anywhere.

Nissan NV350 Office Pod
When it's time to chill, take a break on the balcony.

Nissan NV350 Office Pod
I want one. Badly.

