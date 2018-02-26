Nissan's new Terra SUV isn't necessarily the next Xterra

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Nissan's new Terra SUV is based on the company's Navara pickup truck.
The new model is expected to be available with up to seven seats.
Remember when body-on-frame SUVs had rough-edged, spartan interiors? Those days are long gone.
Don't look for this exact SUV to come to North America.
However, a future Xterra still seems likely, and it could come from the same family tree.