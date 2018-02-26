  • Nissan Terra
Nissan's new Terra SUV is based on the company's Navara pickup truck.

The new model is expected to be available with up to seven seats.

Remember when body-on-frame SUVs had rough-edged, spartan interiors? Those days are long gone.

Don't look for this exact SUV to come to North America. 

However, a future Xterra still seems likely, and it could come from the same family tree.

Nissan's new Terra SUV isn't necessarily the next Xterra

