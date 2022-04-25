Nissan's New ProPilot Prototype Boosts Safety With Lidar

The Japanese automaker marches towards its goal of zero vehicle-collision fatalities, debuting a new vision for the future of its ProPilot technology featuring next-gen lidar sensing.
Nissan previews the future of its ProPilot driver-aid technology with the ProPilot Concept Zero.
Based on the Nissan Skyline, the Concept Zero features 10 cameras, seven radar sensors and a next-generation, forward-looking lidar sensor.
The ProPilot Concept Zero will be used to develop autonomous driving and assistive technology with the ultimate goal of a "collision-free" vehicle with "zero fatalities."
The forward-looking lidar sensor is mounted on the roof, where it can get the best view of the road without obstruction.
Nissan claims this new sensor boasts nearly twice the resolution and range of current tech, bringing it closer to the sensing capabilities of a human driver.
Fusing the lidar data with the information gathered by the cameras and radar sensors creates a 3D model of the road around the car and what Nissan's engineers call "ground truth perception."
The concept also features enhanced autonomous controls for steering and braking, which allow the vehicle to step in and assist the driver in avoiding complex collisions.
The prototype was demonstrated avoiding multiple vehicles, pedestrians and flying objects -- sometimes simultaneously.
Nissan aims to begin offering the next generation of ProPilot around 2026 and plans to expand to availability to its entire fleet by 2030.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the ProPilot Concept Zero.