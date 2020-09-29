Nissan's Re-Leaf is here to help

In emergency times, Nissan sees value in electric cars.
The Nissan Re-Leaf is here.
This concept with a punny name is meant to showcase how electric cars can be very helpful in the event of an emergency.
The rescue concept boasts numerous features to benefit rescue workers and those in need.
The car's entire battery can power multiple external devices simultaneously.
Think floodlights, ventilators and even heaters.
The car itself features some all-terrain tires, a raised ride height and underbody protection to help it get to harder-to-reach areas.
It sounds like this concept is basically ready for prime-time if you ask me.
No word on whether Nissan has actual plans to release such a vehicle.
But imagine if a fleet of these was standing by to help in a time of need. It could make a big difference.
