The Nissan Titan Surfcamp concept is meant for the beach-friendly adventurer.    

It's packed to the brim with all manner of aftermarket kit that makes living on the beach a breeze.    

To give the Titan Surfcamp a new look, Nissan fitted a Fab Four front bumper and Icon wheels.     

Behind the cab-mounted roof rack is a Freespirit Recreation automatic tent.    

And since it's a surf-oriented concept, it has all sorts of mounting points for paddleboards and surfboards.

There's also a space to hold your fishing rods, if you didn't pack any food.    

It's positively lousy with LED lights, so even when it gets dark on the beach, you can keep the party going.     

If you're a fan of boats, the Titan XD is well equipped to bring one along for the ride.     

With the right specification, the Titan can tow up to 11,280 pounds, thanks in part to its Cummins diesel V8.

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Nissan's latest concept!

Nissan Titan Surfcamp is equal parts surf and turf

Italdesign and Nissan team up to build a stylish new GT-R prototype

