The Nissan Leaf Nismo is Japan-only forbidden EV fruit

  • Nissan Leaf Nismo
Nissan unveiled the Leaf Nismo this week.     

This was a surprise, as I never thought it would move beyond the concept stage.

The automaker's EV hatchback has been retuned and tweaked in a variety of ways to make for a more exciting ride.     

While the Leaf Nismo rocks the same electric motor as its more sedate sibling, Nissan did retune its computer for improved acceleration.     

Inside, there's an Alcantara suede steering wheel, a sportier gearshift and unique gauges.

There's also a set of new seats with red and gray stitching.

We won't get the Leaf Nismo in the US -- or in Europe, or anywhere but Japan, for that matter.     

There's a new set of shock absorbers and special 18-inch alloy wheels with Continental ContiSportContact 5 tires.     

Red dash trim pieces are all over the place.

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of the new Leaf Nismo!

