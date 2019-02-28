Hit the waves in the Nissan Kicks Surf concept

  • Nissan Kicks Surf Concept
Designed as the ultimate companion for a surfer on the go, the Kicks Surf packs a few additions that will likely be right up the alley of anyone hunting down waves, or whatever else it is surfers do.    

The design comes from Nissan's Latin America satellite design studio, where it's just a bit warmer than the US is right now.

The exterior is gussied up with blue paint and yellow-green accents on the roof, lower body panels and grille.     

The Kicks Surf also hides a changing booth and a portable shower system, which is perfect for beaches off the beaten path.   

Nissan also added a waterproof wristband that doubles as a key.

Interior details are a bit lower-key, with some blue stitching that complements the exterior color and not a whole lot else.    

A set of crossbars above the roof is the perfect place to store a surfboard.    

