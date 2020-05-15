Nissan Kicks gets some new duds in Asia

It seems like a no-brainer these looks will come to the US soon.

1 of 8
Nissan

The Nissan Kicks has got some new, well, kicks.

2 of 8
Nissan

Nissan revealed the new looks for Thailand and it comes with the company's e-power powertrain.

3 of 8
Nissan

Nissan declined to say if these looks are coming to the US, but it's a pretty safe bet.

4 of 8
Nissan

The fascia looks far better than the current car and erases some of the bargain looks.

5 of 8
Nissan

Inside, things look familiar, but some new knobs and switches give off a more premium feel.

6 of 8
Nissan

Look how happy everyone is in their Kicks.

7 of 8
Nissan

What definitely won't come to the US is the e-power powertrain, which uses a battery, electric motor, engine and generator.

8 of 8
Nissan

The electric motor drives the wheels, while the engine and generator create electricity for the car.

2020 Honda Civic Si Coupe has the right moves

2020 Honda Civic Si Coupe has the right moves

31 Photos
The 2019 Toyota Sienna offers huge space and lots of safety

The 2019 Toyota Sienna offers huge space and lots of safety

46 Photos
2021 Genesis GV80 hits the streets of Seoul

2021 Genesis GV80 hits the streets of Seoul

16 Photos
2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo looks better with Lexan

2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo looks better with Lexan

39 Photos
The 2020 Mazda3 is a piece of art

The 2020 Mazda3 is a piece of art

21 Photos
The 2020 Mazda CX-30: Engaging, with premium fixings

The 2020 Mazda CX-30: Engaging, with premium fixings

68 Photos
Fanatec's 2020 F1 wheel has buttons for days

Fanatec's 2020 F1 wheel has buttons for days

8 Photos