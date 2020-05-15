Nissan Kicks gets some new duds in Asia

It seems like a no-brainer these looks will come to the US soon.
The Nissan Kicks has got some new, well, kicks.
Nissan revealed the new looks for Thailand and it comes with the company's e-power powertrain.
Nissan declined to say if these looks are coming to the US, but it's a pretty safe bet.
The fascia looks far better than the current car and erases some of the bargain looks.
Inside, things look familiar, but some new knobs and switches give off a more premium feel.
Look how happy everyone is in their Kicks.
What definitely won't come to the US is the e-power powertrain, which uses a battery, electric motor, engine and generator.
The electric motor drives the wheels, while the engine and generator create electricity for the car.
