Nissan and Habitat for Humanity built the Ultimate Work Titan

The Ultimate Work Titan is built on the awesome Titan XD platform.
Even though the Titan is long in the tooth at this point, it still provides a sturdy backbone on which to hang everything the ultimate work truck needs.
Things like extra LED lighting and a winch.
Habitat for Humanity volunteers insisted that the truck have real off-road ability so Nissan lifted it by three inches and slapped big, chunky Nitto tires on it.
Inside, volunteers asked for a mobile office so Nissan added a 13-inch laptop and printer to the front seat.
The bed is packed with useful stuff like an air compressor for pneumatic tools.
Lockable tool storage was also important to volunteers, so there's tons of that.
Ladders? The Ultimate Work Titan has a bunch of 'em.