Customers choose amazing colors for their Nissan GT-R50s by Italdesign

  • Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign customer rendering
Nissan and Italdesign may seem like strange partners, but they created a truly lovely-looking thing in the GT-R50 by Italdesign.

After confirming the car for production in 2018 and some subsequent delays, we know the first customer cars will be ready in late 2020.

Ahead of then, Nissan will show the first GT-50s at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show this coming March.

The car is a passion project between Nissan and Italdesign.

It celebrates the GT-R's 50th anniversary.

The car also commemorates the 50th anniversary of Italdesign.

These exposed taillights are one of the coolest features on the car.

All of this craftsmanship costs $1.1 million, if you're wondering.

Nissan said there are a limited number of build slots still open.

Total, there will be 50 made.

