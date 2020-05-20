Nissan GT-R50 finally reaches production and wow it's still good

It's wonderful.
It's hand-built after starting life as a GT-R Nismo.
The details are so wonderful and intricate, and the color choice for this car is top-notch.
This lovely machine is the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign.
It came to life as a 2018 concept car to celebrate both the GT-R and Italdesign's 50th anniversaries.
What a way to celebrate 50 years.
I wish I had $1.1 million to burn. I love it.
Both Nissan and Italdesign decided to build 50 production cars, and this is the first one.
Each costs $1.1 million.
The first car will head to its owner soon with more shipping out this year.
The rest of the 50 cars will make their way to new homes in 2021.
