Nissan Frontier, 370Z and more go wild for 2019 SEMA show

Nissan brought four concepts to the 2019 SEMA show, and this is the first: the Frontier Desert Runner.
It's not just a Frontier -- this packs a V8 engine from the Titan pickup truck.
It also has a new body, a race-prepped suspension system and badass looks.
Nissan didn't just plop a V8 in and call it a day.
The truck got a full race-spec rebuild for its new engine.
The Frontier Desert Runner makes 600 horsepower now.
There's something seriously cool about a smaller, midsize pickup with a V8 engine.
The cockpit is, naturally, sparse, but it would serve a racing driver well.
Maybe we'll see this pickup in action one day.
