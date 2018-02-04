Nissan Armada Snow Patrol has nothing to do with the indie band

The automaker wanted to build an Armada that's even more capable in the winter than the base model is, and it succeeded.   

Caption by / Photo by Nissan
The Armada SP rocks a set of 20-by-9-inch Cognito Series 61 wheels in satin black.

The wheels are wrapped in 35-inch Pro Comp MT2 off-road tires.

Up front, there's a new Smittybilt front bumper with a grille protector.   

Some beefier running boards should keep the body from picking up too many scars    

A 12,000-pound winch has been fitted for some proper rescue operations.

Under the hood, the Armada sports the same 390-horsepower, 5.6-liter V8 that the standard car has.     

Inside, Nissan focused on making things a bit cushier.   

There's a set of Katzkin leather-wrapped front seats with perforated inserts, contrasting stitching and a set of Armada Snow Patrol badges.

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of the snowy-mountain SUV you never knew you wanted.

