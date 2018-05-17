Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Mountain Patrol concept is based on the standard 2018 Nissan Armada SUV.
Social media fans were asked to provide input as to which aftermarket parts should be fitted to the model.
Atop the roof is a four-person Mount Shasta tent from Cascadia Vehicle Tents.
Around back you'll spot a steel bumper and a swing-out spare tire carrier.
A Rhino Racks tray and an LED light bar provide even more utility for the SUV.
The modified Armada rolls on 17-inch Icon Rebound wheels with Nitto Ridge Grappler tires.
A 12,000-pound Warn winch and additional LED lighting add ruggedness up front.
This pop-out awning and the roof-mounted tent make camping in the wilderness easier.
Nissan is using the Armada Mountain Patrol as a way to demonstrate the SUV's off-road potential.
Though it won't be sold from the factory, the Mountain Patrol concept will be displayed at outdoors events nationwide.