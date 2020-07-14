Nissan Ariya is an EV concept brought to life

This is the Nissan Ariya!
It is an upcoming, all-electric SUV from Nissan.
Building on what Nissan learned from the Leaf EV, the Ariya will offer up to 300 miles of range.
The really interesting bits happen on the inside. This, for example, is the climate control panel.
Turn the car on and the controls appear from beneath the wood. Like magic!
Nissan calls the infotainment interface the ribbon, connected displays between center console and gauge cluster.
A much bigger car than the Leaf, the Ariya uses more advanced aerodynamics, like passes in the bumpers.
This rear spoiler, too, helps smooth the car's cut through the wind.
The net result is a stunning looking EV.
No word on pricing or specific availability yet, but the Ariya is definitely looking like it has strong potential.
Keep clicking for more pictures of this new EV.