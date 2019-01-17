The Nissan Altimate AWD concept is a proper snow bunny

  • Nissan Altimate AWD Concept
In its never-ending quest to outfit cars with tire replacements that can handle post-apocalyptic terrain, Nissan went and added snow tracks to one of its latest sedans.

Nissan on Thursday unveiled the Altimate AWD concept.    

Aside from having a fun name, Nissan said the Altimate AWD concept was a fun way to show off the automaker's first-ever AWD application in the Altima sedan.     

In Canada, where this will debut, AWD is standard.    

To make tackling the snow a breeze, Nissan outfitted its concept with snow tracks instead of regular ol', you know, wheels.

The tracks are each 48 inches long and 30 inches tall, giving the Altima just a bit more height than usual.     

There's also a 3-inch lift in there to ensure the tracks fit in the first place.     

To make the tracks look good, Nissan gave the concept some wild 7-inch fender flares that help divert four rooster tails of snow away from the body.     

Nissan called on Quebec's Motorsports in Action group to create a bespoke widebody kit that took about 150 hours to assemble. 

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of Nissan's wild new concept.

