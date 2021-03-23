Nissan 400Z still looks sharp in production form, leak shows

I think Nissan knocked this one out of the park.

Nissan 400Z leaked photo
1 of 6
400Z Club forum

Here it is -- apparently -- the Nissan 400Z.

Nissan 400Z leaked photo
2 of 6
400Z Club forum

Leaked photos surfaced on the 400Z Club forum showing the car in what's more than likely its final form.

Nissan 400Z leaked photo
3 of 6
400Z Club forum

It still looks amazing.

Nissan 400Z leaked photo
4 of 6
400Z Club forum

This silver one is a manual, while the gray one is an automatic.

Nissan 400Z leaked photo
5 of 6
400Z Club forum

Both look really good and it's nice to see the car in colors other than yellow.

Nissan 400Z leaked photo
6 of 6
400Z Club forum

Hopefully we learn more about the car soon.

