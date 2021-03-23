Nissan 400Z still looks sharp in production form, leak shows

I think Nissan knocked this one out of the park.
Here it is -- apparently -- the Nissan 400Z.
Leaked photos surfaced on the 400Z Club forum showing the car in what's more than likely its final form.
It still looks amazing.
This silver one is a manual, while the gray one is an automatic.
Both look really good and it's nice to see the car in colors other than yellow.
Hopefully we learn more about the car soon.
