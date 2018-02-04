In an effort to one-up its prior track-equipped winter concepts, the Nissan 370Zki adds a new element to the formula -- skis.   

The 370Zki (pronounced "370-Ski") sports a set of American Track Truck skis up front.

Out back, the skis are complemented by a set of Dominator tracks from the same company.

Nissan had to remove the entire drivetrain from the 370Z Roadster while the company fabricated a custom 3-inch lift kit.   

Custom suspension mounts were required in the rear.

The brakes are stock, but the lines had to be routed, and the rear wheel wells required additional work to have enough clearance for the tracks. 

The front suspension was lightly modified for the taller ride height, and the automaker had to fabricate some adapters to make sure the front skis could actually turn.

The interior is stock, as is the 370Zki's 332-horsepower, 3.7-liter V6.     

There's a vinyl body wrap and yellow tints on the headlights, too. 

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of Nissan's wild winter whip.

Nissan 370Zki concept carves its way into Chicago

