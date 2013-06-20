Nismo gives Nissan Juke a performance edge (pictures)

The Juke is an odd little car, sitting somewhere between a hatchback and SUV. Its styling has made it a love-it-or-hate-it type of vehicle. Nissan launched the Juke in 2010, and gives it a Nismo performance treatment for the 2013 model year.
The Juke has big round headlights, and odd, clear turn signal casings topping the fenders, contributing to its strange design. The Nismo version gets additional aero features, adding 37 percent downforce, according to Nissan.
The 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine features direct injection and turbocharging, giving it great efficiency and power. Nismo tuners pull 197 horsepower out of this engine, nine more than the standard Juke.