Nismo gives Nissan Juke a performance edge (pictures)

The Juke is an odd little car, sitting somewhere between a hatchback and SUV. Its styling has made it a love-it-or-hate-it type of vehicle. Nissan launched the Juke in 2010, and gives it a Nismo performance treatment for the 2013 model year.
Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
The Juke has big round headlights, and odd, clear turn signal casings topping the fenders, contributing to its strange design. The Nismo version gets additional aero features, adding 37 percent downforce, according to Nissan.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
The 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine features direct injection and turbocharging, giving it great efficiency and power. Nismo tuners pull 197 horsepower out of this engine, nine more than the standard Juke.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Nismo suspension tuning makes the ride a little rougher, but also gives the Juke excellent handling.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Nismo sport seats are covered in comfortable synthetic suede. Manually adjustable, they have good-sized bolsters that keep you in place during hard cornering.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
The rear bench gets the same synthetic suede treatment, but has tight legroom.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Although taller than a typical hatchback, the Juke is also very short, only offering 10.5 cubic feet of cargo room with the rear seats up.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Even with electric power steering, the Juke Nismo gives excellent road feedback. In Sport mode, the wheel responds extremely well.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Nismo puts a red gauge face on the tachometer.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
The front-wheel-drive Juke Nismo comes with this six-speed manual transmission, while the all-wheel-drive version gets a continuously variable transmission.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
This little panel below the stereo shows the climate controls.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
At the touch of the D-Mode button, this interface changes to show the different drive modes.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
This navigation system has a very small screen, and its route guidance graphics are next to useless.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
The best feature of the navigation system is its traffic reporting.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
The Bluetooth hands-free phone system only works through voice command, but shows this helpful screen when activated.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
The Juke Nismo offers few digital audio sources, just iPod integration, USB drives, and satellite radio.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
This little backup screen comes in handy when parking.
Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
