Nissan developing advanced electric-propulsion control technologies

Fender flares and rally-style wheels make this Nissan EV look a little more aggressive.
This specially modified Leaf e Plus features two electric motors and all-wheel drive.
Inside, there's a 12.3-inch display on the dashboard.
From the rear, it still pretty much looks like a Leaf, for better or worse.
That dashboard screen clearly shows what the vehicle's drivetrain is doing in real time.
This propulsion-system layout should improve vehicle ride quality.
Handling is said to be better as well.
Nissan says it will release an advanced new electric vehicle soon.
Details about Nissan's future EVs plans are still murky.
