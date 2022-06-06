Apple gave developers a sneak peek at the next generation of its Apple CarPlay iPhone-powered in-car software at WWDC 2022.
The app-mirroring tech expands beyond the central infotainment display, occupying nearly every screen in the host vehicle.
CarPlay can power a digital instrument cluster, giving drivers unprecedented control over the look and feel of their vehicles' gauges.
Customizable widgets on the main display can display smart home information, trip data and more.
In addition to the current media consumption and navigation apps, more functionality is coming to the CarPlay interface.
For example, CarPlay users will be able to adjust their climate controls or toggle seat heaters without leaving Apple's ecosystem.
CarPlay will be able to conform to a wide range of display type from portrait to landscape to ultrawide multiscreen configurations.
There are 14 automaker partners listed as being "excited" about the next evolution of CarPlay. Expect the first compatible vehicles to be announced in late 2023.