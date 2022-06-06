X

Next-Gen Apple CarPlay Previewed at WWDC 2022

CarPlay will soon expand beyond the central display to take over what looks like the all of a car's cabin tech.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg

Antuan Goodwin

See full bio
apple-carplay-wwdc-2022-preview-screenshot-0010x30m31s666.png
1 of 22 Apple

Apple gave developers a sneak peek at the next generation of its Apple CarPlay iPhone-powered in-car software at WWDC 2022.

apple-carplay-wwdc-2022-preview-screenshot-0002x32m17s072.png
2 of 22 Apple

The app-mirroring tech expands beyond the central infotainment display, occupying nearly every screen in the host vehicle.

apple-carplay-wwdc-2022-preview-screenshot-0004x32m05s031.png
3 of 22 Apple

CarPlay can power a digital instrument cluster, giving drivers unprecedented control over the look and feel of their vehicles' gauges.

apple-carplay-wwdc-2022-preview-screenshot-0016x29m40s152.png
4 of 22 Apple

Customizable widgets on the main display can display smart home information, trip data and more. 

apple-carplay-wwdc-2022-preview-screenshot-0020x29m04s655.png
5 of 22 Apple

In addition to the current media consumption and navigation apps, more functionality is coming to the CarPlay interface.

apple-carplay-wwdc-2022-preview-screenshot-0017x29m33s380.png
6 of 22 Apple

For example, CarPlay users will be able to adjust their climate controls or toggle seat heaters without leaving Apple's ecosystem.

apple-carplay-wwdc-2022-preview-screenshot-0005x31m43s139.png
7 of 22 Apple

CarPlay will be able to conform to a wide range of display type from portrait to landscape to ultrawide multiscreen configurations.

apple-carplay-wwdc-2022-preview-screenshot-0001x32m24s972.png
8 of 22 Apple

There are 14 automaker partners listed as being "excited" about the next evolution of CarPlay. Expect the first compatible vehicles to be announced in late 2023.

apple-carplay-wwdc-2022-preview-screenshot-0009x30m40s928.png
9 of 22 Apple
apple-carplay-wwdc-2022-preview-screenshot-0018x29m25s917.png
10 of 22 Apple
apple-carplay-wwdc-2022-preview-screenshot-0012x30m18s536.png
11 of 22 Apple
apple-carplay-wwdc-2022-preview-screenshot-0008x31m02s895.png
12 of 22 Apple
apple-carplay-wwdc-2022-preview-screenshot-0007x31m10s596.png
13 of 22 Apple
apple-carplay-wwdc-2022-preview-screenshot-0011x30m22s360.png
14 of 22 Apple
apple-carplay-wwdc-2022-preview-screenshot-0022x28m58s601.png
15 of 22 Apple
apple-carplay-wwdc-2022-preview-screenshot-0019x29m10s040.png
16 of 22 Apple
apple-carplay-wwdc-2022-preview-screenshot-0003x32m11s449.png
17 of 22 Apple
apple-carplay-wwdc-2022-preview-screenshot-0006x31m16s236.png
18 of 22 Apple
apple-carplay-wwdc-2022-preview-screenshot-0013x30m14s853.png
19 of 22 Apple
apple-carplay-wwdc-2022-preview-screenshot-0014x30m10s134.png
20 of 22 Apple
apple-carplay-wwdc-2022-preview-screenshot-0015x29m53s272.png
21 of 22 Apple
apple-carplay-wwdc-2022-preview-screenshot-0021x29m01s358.png
22 of 22 Apple

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

94 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

80 Photos
55 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

More Galleries

55 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

57 Photos
'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

More Galleries

'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

40 Photos
The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

More Galleries

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos