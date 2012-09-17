Next-gen Mazda Mazda6 wagon previewed (pictures)

Like the sedan and the CX-5 crossover that came before it, the wagon will be built from the ground up using Mazda's Skyactiv suite of lightweight construction techniques and efficient drivetrain technology.
Power train options available for the Mazda6 wagon will include the same Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter direct-injected gasoline engine and the Skyactiv-D 2.2-liter clean diesel. The turbocharged diesel engine will be available in both standard and high-powered trims.
The Mazda6 sedan is almost guaranteed to see U.S. sales, but the fate of the diesel outside of European and Asian markets is still up in the air. We expect to learn more at the 2012 Paris Motor Show in late September.