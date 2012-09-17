Wagon lovers rejoice!

Wagon and sedan

Skyactiv technologies

Gas and diesel engines

See you in Paris

  • 1
    of 5
  • 2
    of 5
  • 3
    of 5
  • 4
    of 5
  • 5
    of 5
Mazda proves that it hasn't given up on the wagon with the photographic preview of the 2014 Mazda6 wagon just weeks before the 2012 Paris Motor Show.
Caption by / Photo by Mazda
The sedan variant of the Mazda6 debuted earlier this year at the Moscow Auto Show. The wagon adds more cargo capacity.
Caption by / Photo by Mazda
Like the sedan and the CX-5 crossover that came before it, the wagon will be built from the ground up using Mazda's Skyactiv suite of lightweight construction techniques and efficient drivetrain technology.
Caption by / Photo by Mazda
Power train options available for the Mazda6 wagon will include the same Skyactiv-G 2.0-liter direct-injected gasoline engine and the Skyactiv-D 2.2-liter clean diesel. The turbocharged diesel engine will be available in both standard and high-powered trims.
Caption by / Photo by Mazda
The Mazda6 sedan is almost guaranteed to see U.S. sales, but the fate of the diesel outside of European and Asian markets is still up in the air. We expect to learn more at the 2012 Paris Motor Show in late September.
Caption by / Photo by Mazda
1 of 5
|

Next-gen Mazda Mazda6 wagon previewed (pictures)

Updated:
Up Next
Six generations of the Ford Mustang...
20

Latest Stories

Ford wants to use drones to give your car surrogate sensors

Ford wants to use drones to give your car surrogate sensors

by
Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel plans put buses in fast lane

Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel plans put buses in fast lane

by
2019 Genesis G70 will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission

2019 Genesis G70 will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission

by
Roadshow's top five favorite concept cars from Geneva 2018

Roadshow's top five favorite concept cars from Geneva 2018

by
Goodyear develops tire to fix electric-car-only problems

Goodyear develops tire to fix electric-car-only problems

by
You're changing your oil too often

You're changing your oil too often

by