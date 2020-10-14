Its 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 puts out 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, and there's a new Vehicle Dynamics Manager tucked into the electronics that communicates with all the electromechanical bits -- like its front-axle differential -- to boost performance beyond that of the standard GTI.
You can tell VW is intent on squeezing out every inch of performance from the GTI Clubsport because it even packs a specific Nürburgring mode that was engineered specifically to tackle the 13-mile strip of German dynamic madness.
Inside, there are a number of Clubsport-specific touches, like a sportier steering wheel with perforated leather and some big ol' paddles for the standard seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Discuss: VW GTI Clubsport is a 'Ring-ready hot hatch par excellence
