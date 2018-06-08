The new Porsche 911 GT3 is glorious when you shift yourself

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Porsche 911 GT3 is back.
This is the 991.2 generation of the GT3.
History will show that it was this car that brought the manual back to the GT3
The previous generation was only available in a PDK.
Now you can option the GT3 with a stick shift.
It adds a level of engagement to the car that the PDK lacked.
Even though the PDK is quicker, customers really wanted a manual option.
Porsche obliged and now you can have it either way.
You might not be able to lap quicker in the manual than in the PDK.
But if you truly love driving you'll have more fun with the stick.