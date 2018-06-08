The new Porsche 911 GT3 is glorious when you shift yourself

  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual
  • Porsche 911 GT3 manual

Porsche 911 GT3

The Porsche 911 GT3 is back.

Published:Caption:
1
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

This is the 991.2 generation of the GT3.

Published:Caption:
2
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

History will show that it was this car that brought the manual back to the GT3

Published:Caption:
3
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

The previous generation was only available in a PDK.

Published:Caption:
4
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Now you can option the GT3 with a stick shift. 

Published:Caption:
5
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

It adds a level of engagement to the car that the PDK lacked.

Published:Caption:
6
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Even though the PDK is quicker, customers really wanted a manual option. 

Published:Caption:
7
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Porsche obliged and now you can have it either way. 

Published:Caption:
8
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

You might not be able to lap quicker in the manual than in the PDK.

Published:Caption:
9
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

But if you truly love driving you'll have more fun with the stick. 

Published:Caption:
10
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Published:
11
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Published:
12
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Published:
13
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Published:
14
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Published:
15
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Published:
16
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Published:
17
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Published:
18
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Published:
19
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Published:
20
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Published:
21
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Published:
22
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Published:
23
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Published:
24
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Published:
25
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Published:
26
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Published:
27
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Published:
28
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Published:
29
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Published:
30
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Published:
31
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Porsche 911 GT3

Published:
32
of 32
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote
Now Reading

The new Porsche 911 GT3 is glorious when you shift yourself

Up Next

Inside Le Mans 2015: The world's most exciting, most brutal endurance race (pictures)

Latest Stories

The world is not ready for an electric Lamborghini

The world is not ready for an electric Lamborghini

by
AAA wants you to get married in its self-driving Las Vegas shuttle

AAA wants you to get married in its self-driving Las Vegas shuttle

by
Hyundai Grandmaster concept could hint at future 8-seat SUV

Hyundai Grandmaster concept could hint at future 8-seat SUV

by
2018 Nissan Kicks: Not just a bigger Juke

2018 Nissan Kicks: Not just a bigger Juke

by
Uber reportedly joining the San Francisco scooter fray

Uber reportedly joining the San Francisco scooter fray

by
NTSB releases preliminary findings on March's fatal Tesla Model X crash

NTSB releases preliminary findings on March's fatal Tesla Model X crash

by