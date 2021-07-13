New Opel Astra hatchback debuts with 'Vizor' face and hybrid powertrains

It shares its platform with other Stellantis-brand cars like the Peugeot 308 and DS 4.
The sixth-generation Opel Astra just debuted in Europe.
It features Opel's new design language, with the "Vizor" face the centerpiece.
The LED headlights, front badge and camera, and grille slats are all integrated into a black panel.
The Astra has nicely sculpted fender flares and a forward-canted C-pillar.
On the inside, there's a pair of 10-inch screens as standard and a dearth of physical controls.
There's a cool mix of materials and available massaging seats.
The new Astra is available with two plug-in-hybrid powertrains.
It rides on the same EMP2 platform as other Stellantis models like the Peugeot 308 and DS 4.
The Astra won't be sold in the US, but it goes on sale in Europe early next year.
