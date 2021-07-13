/>

New Opel Astra hatchback debuts with 'Vizor' face and hybrid powertrains

It shares its platform with other Stellantis-brand cars like the Peugeot 308 and DS 4.

Daniel Golson
1 of 26 Opel

The sixth-generation Opel Astra just debuted in Europe.

2 of 26 Opel

It features Opel's new design language, with the "Vizor" face the centerpiece.

3 of 26 Opel

The LED headlights, front badge and camera, and grille slats are all integrated into a black panel.

4 of 26 Opel

The Astra has nicely sculpted fender flares and a forward-canted C-pillar.

5 of 26 Opel

On the inside, there's a pair of 10-inch screens as standard and a dearth of physical controls.

6 of 26 Opel

There's a cool mix of materials and available massaging seats.

7 of 26 Opel

The new Astra is available with two plug-in-hybrid powertrains.

8 of 26 Opel

It rides on the same EMP2 platform as other Stellantis models like the Peugeot 308 and DS 4.

9 of 26 Opel

The Astra won't be sold in the US, but it goes on sale in Europe early next year.

10 of 26 Opel

Keep clicking through to see more of the new Opel Astra.

11 of 26 Opel
12 of 26 Opel
13 of 26 Opel
14 of 26 Opel
15 of 26 Opel
16 of 26 Opel
17 of 26 Opel
18 of 26 Opel
19 of 26 Opel
20 of 26 Opel
21 of 26 Opel
22 of 26 Opel
23 of 26 Opel
24 of 26 Opel
25 of 26 Opel
26 of 26 Opel

