New EX30 Is Volvo's Smallest, Quickest Electric SUV

The subcompact electric SUV debuts with a handsome, minimalist Scandinavian design and the choice of two potent electric powertrain options.
The Volvo EX30 broke cover this week, setting new benchmarks for Swedish automotive design and performance.
The compact EX30 is Volvo's smallest SUV yet and is around 8 inches shorter than the XC40..
Built from the ground up as an electric vehicle, the EX30 debuts with a 69 kWh battery pack and up to 275 miles of range..
The EV comes standard with a 263-horsepower electric motor powering the rear wheels..
The dual-motor upgrade adds a second motor to the front axle, boosting system output to 422 horsepower. So equipped, the EX30 rockets from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds.
The interior features a minimalist design with a large single screen at the center of the dashboard.
Lacking a digital instrument cluster, speed and driving data lives in a dedicated space at the top of the center screen..
The new Volvo EX30 goes into production later this year with the first examples expected to reach US roads sometime in 2024.