X
WWDC: Everything Apple AnnouncedCNET CouponsSleep With Socks OnBest Solar CompaniesRemote Working in ParadiseBest Satellite Internet ProvidersCurrent Mortgage RatesMeal Subscription vs. Takeout

New EX30 Is Volvo's Smallest, Quickest Electric SUV

The subcompact electric SUV debuts with a handsome, minimalist Scandinavian design and the choice of two potent electric powertrain options.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
1 of 31 Volvo

The Volvo EX30 broke cover this week, setting new benchmarks for Swedish automotive design and performance.

Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
2 of 31 Volvo

The compact EX30 is Volvo's smallest SUV yet and is around 8 inches shorter than the XC40..

Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
3 of 31 Volvo

Built from the ground up as an electric vehicle, the EX30 debuts with a 69 kWh battery pack and up to 275 miles of range..

Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
4 of 31 Volvo

The EV comes standard with a 263-horsepower electric motor powering the rear wheels..

Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
5 of 31 Volvo

The dual-motor upgrade adds a second motor to the front axle, boosting system output to 422 horsepower. So equipped, the EX30 rockets from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds.

Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
6 of 31 Volvo

The interior features a minimalist design with a large single screen at the center of the dashboard.

Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
7 of 31 Volvo

Lacking a digital instrument cluster, speed and driving data lives in a dedicated space at the top of the center screen..

Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
8 of 31 Volvo

The new Volvo EX30 goes into production later this year with the first examples expected to reach US roads sometime in 2024.

Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
9 of 31 Volvo
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
10 of 31 Volvo
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
11 of 31 Volvo
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
12 of 31 Volvo
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
13 of 31 Volvo
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
14 of 31 Volvo
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
15 of 31 Volvo
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
16 of 31 Volvo
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
17 of 31 Volvo
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
18 of 31 Volvo
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
19 of 31 Volvo
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
20 of 31 Volvo
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
21 of 31 Volvo
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
22 of 31 Volvo
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
23 of 31 Volvo
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
24 of 31 Volvo
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
25 of 31 Volvo
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
26 of 31 Volvo
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
27 of 31 Volvo
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
28 of 31 Volvo
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
29 of 31 Volvo
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
30 of 31 Volvo
Volvo EX30 compact electric SUV debuts
31 of 31 Volvo

More Galleries

3-Row VW ID Buzz Electric Microbus Is Headed to the States in 2024
Volkswagen ID Buzz three-row EV

3-Row VW ID Buzz Electric Microbus Is Headed to the States in 2024

47 Photos
Yamaha motorcycle and instrument designers trade jobs (pictures)
yamaha01.jpg

Yamaha motorcycle and instrument designers trade jobs (pictures)

16 Photos
CNET's 'Day of the Dead Devices' altar (pictures)
dia-de-los-muertos-3318-001.jpg

CNET's 'Day of the Dead Devices' altar (pictures)

9 Photos
2007 Los Angeles Auto Show: concept cars
conceptss01_440.jpg

2007 Los Angeles Auto Show: concept cars

14 Photos
Best sound bars under $300
polk-magnifi-mini-15.jpg

Best sound bars under $300

18 Photos
2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke reports for diesel duty
2018 Ford F-150 diesel

2018 Ford F-150 Power Stroke reports for diesel duty

22 Photos
Music-friendly cell phone accessories

Music-friendly cell phone accessories

11 Photos