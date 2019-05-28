BMW 1 Series lets you use your phone as a key

By make and model
BMW this week unveiled its all-new 1 Series.
Riding on a transverse front-wheel-drive architecture, the new 1 Series will likely rankle the cankles of the BMW elitists who believe everything should be rear-drive.
But looking at the whole of what's offered, the new 1er looks to be a proper Bimmer with the latest tech and some decent looks.
On the tech front, the new 1 Series picks up the latest iteration of BMW's iDrive infotainment system.
Both screens can be optioned as large as 10.25 inches, and a 9.2-inch head-up display is available, too.
Check the right options boxes, and the 1 Series will be able to navigate parallel and perpendicular parking itself.
Near-field communication allows the driver's phone to act as a key.
Gesture control is available, too, as is an intelligent assistant that responds when you say, "Hey, BMW."
Automatic braking and lane-departure warning are standard in Europe, while adaptive cruise control is optional.
