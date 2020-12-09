It looks mighty old, but this is a brand-new car.
This is a new Bentley. For real.
It's "Car Zero" for Bentley's Blower continuation program that will see 12 more of the incredible cars built.
Everything is painstakingly recreated and hand-crafted.
Even the supercharged 4.5-liter engine.
It's absolutely gorgeous to look at.
Bentley had to design and build thousands of parts to make this car happen.
About 40,000 hours went into making this single car.
The details speak for themselves.
This car will be a test vehicle, and after that, the dozen new cars will begin production.
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Bentley Blower continuation car!
Discuss: The Bentley Blower returns in glorious form
