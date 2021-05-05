NASCAR is putting the stock back in stock car with its Next-Gen racer

The latest generation of the NASCAR Cup Series car looks pretty killer.

NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR

The 2022 racing season is getting a makeover with the NASCAR Cup Series Next-Gen race car. 

NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR

The old sedan styling has been nixed in favor of a more coupe-like silhouette with a lower roof and wider track. 

NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR

Larger 18-inch aluminum forged BBS wheels will replace the old 15-inch steelies, allowing for a bigger braking package.

NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR

Perhaps the biggest change is a switch to an independent rear suspension system. NASCAR says it wants to be more relevant to what is currently available from its OEM partners Toyota, Ford and Chevrolet.

NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR

New hood scoops push the radiator exhaust up and out over the top of the car instead of going out the bottom as before.

NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR

The old four-speed H-pattern manual transmission is nixed for 2022 in favor of a five-speed sequential transmission with reverse.

NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR

The new cars also have full underbody protection with a front splitter and rear diffuser. 

NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR

Front and rear clips are detachable so crews can easily fix damage during a race. 

NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR

Finally, all NASCAR Cup cars will have onboard cameras so fans can check out the live feed from their favorite driver. 

NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR

NASCAR says the Next-Gen cars will debut at the 2022 Daytona 500 next February. 

NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR

Keep scrolling for more photos of the NASCAR Next-Gen Cup car.

NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR
NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR
NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR
NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR
NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR
NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR
NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR
NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR
NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR
NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR
NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR
NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR
NASCAR Next-Gen
NASCAR
