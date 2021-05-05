NASCAR is putting the stock back in stock car with its Next-Gen racer

The latest generation of the NASCAR Cup Series car looks pretty killer.
The 2022 racing season is getting a makeover with the NASCAR Cup Series Next-Gen race car.
The old sedan styling has been nixed in favor of a more coupe-like silhouette with a lower roof and wider track.
Larger 18-inch aluminum forged BBS wheels will replace the old 15-inch steelies, allowing for a bigger braking package.
Perhaps the biggest change is a switch to an independent rear suspension system. NASCAR says it wants to be more relevant to what is currently available from its OEM partners Toyota, Ford and Chevrolet.
New hood scoops push the radiator exhaust up and out over the top of the car instead of going out the bottom as before.
The old four-speed H-pattern manual transmission is nixed for 2022 in favor of a five-speed sequential transmission with reverse.
The new cars also have full underbody protection with a front splitter and rear diffuser.
Front and rear clips are detachable so crews can easily fix damage during a race.
Finally, all NASCAR Cup cars will have onboard cameras so fans can check out the live feed from their favorite driver.
NASCAR says the Next-Gen cars will debut at the 2022 Daytona 500 next February.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the NASCAR Next-Gen Cup car.
