The most stolen cars in the US, according to a new HLDI study

By make and model
The Dodge Charger equipped with a Hemi V8 tops the list, but it appears further down the list in all-wheel-drive and standard variants, as well.
The Challenger SRT Hellcat occupies the second spot on HLDI's list, but it also makes an appearance in its standard, non-SRT trim, too.
The Infiniti Q50 has a theft claim frequency five times the average, according to HLDI's study.
The Infiniti QX80 appears on the HLDI's list in both RWD and 4WD variants.
The Sierra 1500 makes multiple appearances on the list, including both RWD and 4WD variants.
The Maxima is the only Nissan sedan on the list, but its Titan sibling makes an appearance, too.
Like the Sierra 1500, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has several different trims appearing in the HLDI study.
The Chrysler 300 only appears on the list in its all-wheel-drive trim.
The S-Class is the king of large luxury sedans, so it's no surprise thieves like it.
The Dodge Durango (SRT model shown) lands on the list in 4WD form, and it's unclear if that includes the SRT variant or not.
Like the S-Class, the Range Rover is renowned for its luxury, which makes it a high-profile target for scofflaws.
Nissan's pickup truck is on the HLDI list in crew-cab, short-bed configuration only.
The Audi A7 is plenty luxurious, and it looks the business, so again, this isn't necessarily surprising.