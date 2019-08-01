The most stolen cars in the US, according to a new HLDI study

  • 2018 Dodge Charger Scat Pack
2016-2018 Dodge Charger

The Dodge Charger equipped with a Hemi V8 tops the list, but it appears further down the list in all-wheel-drive and standard variants, as well.

Photo:Dodge
2016-2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

The Challenger SRT Hellcat occupies the second spot on HLDI's list, but it also makes an appearance in its standard, non-SRT trim, too.

Photo:Dodge
2016-2018 Infiniti Q50

The Infiniti Q50 has a theft claim frequency five times the average, according to HLDI's study.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
2016-2018 Infiniti QX80

The Infiniti QX80 appears on the HLDI's list in both RWD and 4WD variants.

Photo:Infiniti
2016-2018 GMC Sierra 1500

The Sierra 1500 makes multiple appearances on the list, including both RWD and 4WD variants.

Photo:GMC
2016-2018 Nissan Maxima

The Maxima is the only Nissan sedan on the list, but its Titan sibling makes an appearance, too.

Photo:Nissan
2016-2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Like the Sierra 1500, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has several different trims appearing in the HLDI study.

Photo:Chevrolet
2016-2018 Chrysler 300

The Chrysler 300 only appears on the list in its all-wheel-drive trim.

Photo:Chrysler
2016-2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The S-Class is the king of large luxury sedans, so it's no surprise thieves like it.

Photo:Mercedes-Benz
2016-2018 Dodge Durango

The Dodge Durango (SRT model shown) lands on the list in 4WD form, and it's unclear if that includes the SRT variant or not.

Photo:Dodge
2016-2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Like the S-Class, the Range Rover is renowned for its luxury, which makes it a high-profile target for scofflaws.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2016-2018 Nissan Titan

Nissan's pickup truck is on the HLDI list in crew-cab, short-bed configuration only.

Photo:Nissan
2016-2018 Audi A7

The Audi A7 is plenty luxurious, and it looks the business, so again, this isn't necessarily surprising.

Photo:Audi
