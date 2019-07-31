A muddy day at Monster Jam University

By make and model
My day at Monster Jam University started out with a very clean truck.
It ended with a truck covered in mud from top to bottom.
In between I got all four wheels off the ground.
OK, I rolled the truck after an enthusiastic donut.
Here's what it looked like from the outside.
And here's what the donut looked like from the inside. I may have gotten just a bit dizzy.
Monster trucks have rear steering, controlled by a switch with a driver's right hand.
No keys needed here -- just a flip of the switch.
The highlight of the day was a big ol' Monster Jam jump.
