A muddy day at Monster Jam University

  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University
  • Monster Jam University

My day at Monster Jam University started out with a very clean truck.

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
1
of 29

It ended with a truck covered in mud from top to bottom.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2
of 29

In between I got all four wheels off the ground.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
3
of 29

OK, I rolled the truck after an enthusiastic donut.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
4
of 29

Here's what it looked like from the outside. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
5
of 29

And here's what the donut looked like from the inside. I may have gotten just a bit dizzy.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
6
of 29

Monster trucks have rear steering, controlled by a switch with a driver's right hand.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
7
of 29

No keys needed here -- just a flip of the switch.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
8
of 29

The highlight of the day was a big ol' Monster Jam jump.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
9
of 29

Keep scrolling for more photos of my day at Monster Jam University.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
10
of 29
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
11
of 29
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
12
of 29
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
13
of 29
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
14
of 29
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
15
of 29
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
16
of 29
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
17
of 29
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
18
of 29
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
19
of 29
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
20
of 29
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
21
of 29
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
22
of 29
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
23
of 29
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
24
of 29
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
25
of 29
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
26
of 29
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
27
of 29
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
28
of 29
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
29
of 29
Now Reading

A muddy day at Monster Jam University

Up Next

NASA astronauts and their Corvettes through the years

Latest Stories

Ford's heavy-duty trucks are set to be even more capable in 2020

Ford's heavy-duty trucks are set to be even more capable in 2020

by
Acura is bringing a Type S concept to Monterey Car Week

Acura is bringing a Type S concept to Monterey Car Week

by
Checking the tech in the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Checking the tech in the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

2:52
Travel like the 0.5% in the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Travel like the 0.5% in the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan

6:12
Lyft yanks e-bikes from San Francisco after possible battery fires

Lyft yanks e-bikes from San Francisco after possible battery fires

by