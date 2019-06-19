Monster Jam defies gravity and goes huge

By make and model
The trucks of Monster Jam are rip-snortin', high-flyin', crazy maxed-out horsepower machines and we love them.
These days drivers are very precise and can put their trucks into front wheelies.
Perhaps the most famous of them all is Gravedigger.
Dennis Anderson is the man who built the original Gravedigger, a 1951 Ford truck.
Yes, there is even a diesel monster truck.
The Zombie truck, complete with a set of flapping arms, is a fan favorite.
You didn't think Monster Energy wouldn't have its own monster truck, did you?
Earth Shaker, shaking its rump.
Anderson's son, Ryan Anderson, flies high in his Son-uva Digger truck.
Tom Meents takes the Two-Wheel Championship at World Finals in Orlando, Florida.
Cynthia Gauthier nailed the High-Jump competition with the help of her crew chief.
When it comes to monster truck Racing, nobody beats Jimmy Creten and his team.
Linsey Read not only takes home the Showdown trophy, but nabs the Freestyle crown as well.
Blake Granger is ATV Champ.
Armando Castro is the fastest in Speedster Racing.
Matt Cody takes the first place trophy home for Speedster Obstacle Course.
