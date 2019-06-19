Monster Jam defies gravity and goes huge

  • Monster Jam
The trucks of Monster Jam are rip-snortin', high-flyin', crazy maxed-out horsepower machines and we love them.

Photo:Feld Entertainment
These days drivers are very precise and can put their trucks into front wheelies.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Perhaps the most famous of them all is Gravedigger.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Dennis Anderson is the man who built the original Gravedigger, a 1951 Ford truck.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Yes, there is even a diesel monster truck.

Photo:Feld Entertainment
The Zombie truck, complete with a set of flapping arms, is a fan favorite.

Photo:Feld Entertainment
You didn't think Monster Energy wouldn't have its own monster truck, did you?

Photo:Feld Entertainment
Earth Shaker, shaking its rump.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
Anderson's son, Ryan Anderson, flies high in his Son-uva Digger truck.

Photo:Feld Entertainment
Tom Meents takes the Two-Wheel Championship at World Finals in Orlando, Florida.

Photo:Feld Entertainment
Cynthia Gauthier nailed the High-Jump competition with the help of her crew chief.

Photo:Feld Entertainment
When it comes to monster truck Racing, nobody beats Jimmy Creten and his team.

Photo:Feld Entertainment
Linsey Read not only takes home the Showdown trophy, but nabs the Freestyle crown as well.

Photo:Feld Entertainment
Blake Granger is ATV Champ.

Photo:Feld Entertainment
Armando Castro is the fastest in Speedster Racing.

Photo:Feld Entertainment
Matt Cody takes the first place trophy home for Speedster Obstacle Course.

Photo:Feld Entertainment
Click or scroll through to see more from Monster Jam.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
