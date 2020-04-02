2008 Mitsubishi Concept-RA looked like a future Eclipse

  • 2008 Mitsubishi Concept-RA
The Mitsubishi Concept-RA debuted at the 2008 Detroit Auto Show.

Designed to presage a future Eclipse, the showcar featured both turbocharging and all-wheel drive, two features that were hallmarks of celebrated past Eclipse models.

Those butterfly doors weren't expected to make it to production, but the Concept-RA itself, well, it kinda was.

Rather unusually, this showcar featured a diesel engine, something Mitsu was trying to promote at the time.

Although a production version would've almost certainly had a conventional gasoline-burning engine, the turbodiesel 2.0-liter I4 allowed for 201 horsepower and a massive 310 pound-feet of torque.

The Concept-RA also borrowed the all-wheel-drive hardware from Mitsubishi's rally-bred Lancer Evolution.

A wraparound dashboard and minimal attendant switchgear was designed to help the driver focus their attention down the road.

Although you can't see it in these photos, the Concept-RA featured aluminum space-frame construction.

A flat-bottom steering wheel imparts race car-like sportiness while affording more thigh clearance.

Those are 21-inch wheels marking out the Concept-RA's corners.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2008 Mitsubishi Concept-RA.

