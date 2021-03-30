Mini's Electric Pacesetter is the EV hot hatch we want, but can't have

Mini's Electric Pacesetter is a wider, meaner-looking take on the SE.
It's set to serve as the safety car for the 2021 Formula E season.
The Pacesetter uses the bones of the SE but sheds a bunch of weight.
This is done through the use of exotic materials and even 3D-printed parts.
The Electric Pacesetter is sadly not destined for the road.
That said, Mini has said that it could represent a new direction for the JCW brand.
An electric hot hatch is just what the doctor ordered, in our opinion.
An electric hot hatch is fun, fast and practical and something that Mini can do well.
The Electric Pacesetter will make its debut on April 10.
The debut will happen during the third race of the Rome E-Prix.
Keep scrolling for more pictures of the Mini Electric Pacesetter.