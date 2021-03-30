Mini's Electric Pacesetter is the EV hot hatch we want, but can't have

  • 9ek4429-1
  • 9ek4834-1
  • 9ek5301-1
  • 9ek5798-1
  • 9ek6037-1
  • dsc0689-1
  • dsc0731-1
  • dsc4783-1
  • mini-pacesetter-01
  • mini-pacesetter-03
  • mini-pacesetter-04
  • mini-pacesetter-05
  • mini-pacesetter-06
  • mini-pacesetter-07
  • mini-pacesetter-08
  • mini-pacesetter-09
  • mini-pacesetter-10
  • mini-pacesetter-11
  • mini-pacesetter-12
  • mini-pacesetter-13
  • mini-pacesetter-14
  • mini-pacesetter-16
  • mini-pacesetter-17
  • mini-pacesetter-18
  • mini-pacesetter-20
  • mini-pacesetter-21
  • mini-pacesetter-22
  • mini-pacesetter-23
  • mini-pacesetter-24
  • mini-pacesetter-25
  • mini-pacesetter-26
  • mini-pacesetter-27
  • mini-pacesetter-28
  • mini-pacesetter-29
  • mini-pacesetter-30
  • mini-pacesetter-31
  • mini-pacesetter-32
  • mini-pacesetter-33
  • mini-pacesetter-34
  • mini-pacesetter-35
  • mini-pacesetter-36
  • mini-pacesetter-37
  • mini-pacesetter-38
  • mini-pacesetter-39
  • mini-pacesetter-42
  • mini-pacesetter-44
  • mini-pacesetter-45
  • mini-pacesetter-49
  • mini-pacesetter-50
  • mini-pacesetter-51
  • mini-pacesetter-52
  • mini-pacesetter-53
  • mini-pacesetter-54
  • mini-pacesetter-55
  • teaser-mini-pacesetter-0056-1-3
  • teaser-mini-pacesetter-1504-1
  • teaser-mini-pacesetter-1543-1
  • unbenannte-sitzung5350-1

Mini Electric Pacesetter

Mini's Electric Pacesetter is a wider, meaner-looking take on the SE.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
1
of 58

It's set to serve as the safety car for the 2021 Formula E season.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
2
of 58

The Pacesetter uses the bones of the SE but sheds a bunch of weight.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
3
of 58

This is done through the use of exotic materials and even 3D-printed parts.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
4
of 58

The Electric Pacesetter is sadly not destined for the road.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
5
of 58

That said, Mini has said that it could represent a new direction for the JCW brand.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
6
of 58

An electric hot hatch is just what the doctor ordered, in our opinion.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
7
of 58

An electric hot hatch is fun, fast and practical and something that Mini can do well.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
8
of 58

The Electric Pacesetter will make its debut on April 10.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
9
of 58

The debut will happen during the third race of the Rome E-Prix.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
10
of 58

Keep scrolling for more pictures of the Mini Electric Pacesetter.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
11
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
12
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
13
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
14
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
15
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
16
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
17
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
18
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
19
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
20
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
21
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
22
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
23
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
24
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
25
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
26
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
27
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
28
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
29
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
30
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
31
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
32
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
33
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
34
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
35
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
36
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
37
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
38
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
39
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
40
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
41
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
42
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
43
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
44
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
45
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
46
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
47
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
48
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
49
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
50
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
51
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
52
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
53
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
54
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
55
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
56
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
57
of 58
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
58
of 58
Now Reading

Mini's Electric Pacesetter is the EV hot hatch we want, but can't have

Up Next

2022 Mini Hardtop and Convertible get a glow-up
The Genesis X concept is an absolutely spectacular electric coupe

The Genesis X concept is an absolutely spectacular electric coupe

by
Mercedes to build its next-gen electric Sprinter in the US

Mercedes to build its next-gen electric Sprinter in the US

by
Mini debuts the Electric Pacesetter as the 2021 Formula E safety car

Mini debuts the Electric Pacesetter as the 2021 Formula E safety car

by
Mercedes-AMG E Performance hybrids bring Formula 1 tech to the street

Mercedes-AMG E Performance hybrids bring Formula 1 tech to the street

by
UAW and automakers urge Biden to adopt expansive EV strategy

UAW and automakers urge Biden to adopt expansive EV strategy

by