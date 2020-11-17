Mini Urbanaut looks like a cute little pod car

We need more happy-faced cars.

The Mini Urbanaut concept wears a cute face.

It's Mini's idea of a personal mobility vehicle.

It's autonomous and totally electric, which is par for the course in 2020.

I think it looks good, but it's not exactly original.

Still, it has a charm about it.

Smile!

The wheels are actually supposed to be see-through.

The wheels illuminate with lights based on the Mini Moment a rider selects inside -- like mood lighting.

The interior looks pleasant enough for an autonomous car.

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Urbanaut!

