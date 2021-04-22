Mini Cooper Hardtop JCW gets refreshed for 2022

  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-10
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-11
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-12
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-13
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-14
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-15
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-16
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-17
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-18
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-19
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-2
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-20
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-21
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-22
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-23
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-24
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-25
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-26
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-27
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-28
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-29
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-3
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-30
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-31
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-32
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-33
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-34
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-35
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-36
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-37
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-38
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-39
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-4
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-40
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-41
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-42
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-43
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-44
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-45
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-46
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-47
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-48
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-49
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-5
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-50
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-51
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-52
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-53
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-54
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-55
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-56
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-57
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-6
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-7
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-8
  • 2022-mini-hardtop-jcw-9

2022 Mini Hardtop JCW

The 2022 Cooper Hardtop JCW is benefitting from a minor refresh.

The model gets a new front fascia.

It also gets 17-inch lightweight wheels and Brembo brakes.

There's a new, more aggressive side scuttle panel, too.

Mini has changed the optional adaptive dampers to be more responsive.

It claims this should offer a smoother ride around town.

Power and torque remain the same as last year.

A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the JCW.

An eight-speed automatic is available as an option.

The 2022 Cooper Hardtop JCW starts at $33,750.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2022 Cooper Hardtop JCW.

