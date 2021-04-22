Mini Cooper Hardtop JCW gets refreshed for 2022

The 2022 Cooper Hardtop JCW is benefitting from a minor refresh.
The model gets a new front fascia.
It also gets 17-inch lightweight wheels and Brembo brakes.
There's a new, more aggressive side scuttle panel, too.
Mini has changed the optional adaptive dampers to be more responsive.
It claims this should offer a smoother ride around town.
Power and torque remain the same as last year.
A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the JCW.
An eight-speed automatic is available as an option.
The 2022 Cooper Hardtop JCW starts at $33,750.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2022 Cooper Hardtop JCW.