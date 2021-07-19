Mini Anniversary Edition celebrates 60 years of the Cooper

Only 740 examples will be built. All will wear the number 74 on the door, but each will be distinguished with a unique, handwritten plate.
Mini is celebrating 60 years of partnership with the Cooper family with a limited Anniversary Edition.
Back in 1961, racing pioneer John Cooper had the brilliant idea to add more power and performance to the classic Mini. Thus, the Mini Cooper was born.
The Mini Cooper and the follow-up Cooper S went on to win many victories, solidifying the brand's place in racing history.
Sixty years later, the Cooper family is still involved with the Mini brand's motorsports presence.
Anniversary Edition models will be offered for the current Cooper, Cooper S and John Cooper Works two-door hardtop.
All examples will wear the number 74 on their doors and hood in homage to the number that Mini wore during its first racetrack victory.
Likewise, only 740 examples will be offered globally across all specs.
Inside, you'll find a Carbon Black and anthracite-themed cockpit with sport seats and a Nappa leather wheel.
The dashboard features the signatures of John Cooper -- who passed away in 2000 -- and his son Mike and grandson Charlie Cooper.
The Anniversary Edition is available with either British Racing Green or Midnight Metallic Black paint. John Cooper Works models can also be had in a unique Rebel Green hue.
