There's wild, and then there's the Mercedes EQC 4x4 Squared

It's an electric SUV with portal axles. 'Nuff said.

Mercedes EQC 4x4 Squared
1 of 30
Mercedes-Benz

This… thing you see here is the Mercedes-Benz EQC 4x4 Squared.    

Read the article
Mercedes EQC 4x4 Squared
2 of 30
Mercedes-Benz

Its formula is actually quite simple.     

Read the article
Mercedes EQC 4x4 Squared
3 of 30
Mercedes-Benz

Instead of the traditional suspension, the EQC 4x4 Squared rocks a set of portal axles, which moves the car's axle higher than the center of the wheel hub and utilizes gears at each corner to connect everything together.     

Read the article
Mercedes EQC 4x4 Squared
4 of 30
Mercedes-Benz

This offset gives the vehicle way more ground clearance, improving off-road capability.     

Read the article
Mercedes EQC 4x4 Squared
5 of 30
Mercedes-Benz

In the case of the EQC, it was also given some meaty fender flares to account for the larger rock-friendly tires Mercedes threw into the equation.     

Read the article
Mercedes EQC 4x4 Squared
6 of 30
Mercedes-Benz

Ride height is jacked up from 5.5 inches to 11.5 inches, which is more than a standard G-Class.     

Read the article
Mercedes EQC 4x4 Squared
7 of 30
Mercedes-Benz

The approach angle swells from 20.6 degrees to 31.8, departure goes from 20 to 33 and breakover improves from 11.6 to 24.2.     

Read the article
Mercedes EQC 4x4 Squared
8 of 30
Mercedes-Benz

It can also go through 15.7 inches of water, if you're feeling frisky.     

Read the article
Mercedes EQC 4x4 Squared
9 of 30
Mercedes-Benz

The whole shebang rests about 8 inches higher than before, but installation wasn't terribly complicated, as Mercedes claims this new suspension setup bolts right up to the existing mounting points.

Read the article
Mercedes EQC 4x4 Squared
10 of 30
Mercedes-Benz

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Mercedes EQC 4x4 Squared!

Read the article
