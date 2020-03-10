New Mercedes-Benz Vito is a techier, electrified van

The new Mercedes-Benz Vito might look just like the old one, but style isn't the focus of this van refresh.
The biggest addition to the gas-powered Vito is a new Mercedes-Benz diesel I4, which produces 236 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.
It can be paired with either rear- or all-wheel drive, as well as a nine-speed automatic transmission.
If you want something a little more old-school, there's a front-drive Vito that rocks the old diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission.
There's also the matter of the eVito, which uses a electric motor that produces 204 peak hp and 267 lb-ft of torque.
With a 100-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery, Mercedes expects the eVito's range to be about 262 miles using European measurement standards.
The Vito also picks up another notable addition: Airmatic.
Mercedes-Benz's air suspension arrives on the Vito for the first time, automatically balancing for loads and stiffening the ride as the driver demands.
It should be one comfortable van.
