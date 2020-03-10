New Mercedes-Benz Vito is a techier, electrified van

  • Mercedes-Benz Vito
The new Mercedes-Benz Vito might look just like the old one, but style isn't the focus of this van refresh.

The biggest addition to the gas-powered Vito is a new Mercedes-Benz diesel I4, which produces 236 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.

It can be paired with either rear- or all-wheel drive, as well as a nine-speed automatic transmission.

If you want something a little more old-school, there's a front-drive Vito that rocks the old diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

There's also the matter of the eVito, which uses a electric motor that produces 204 peak hp and 267 lb-ft of torque.

With a 100-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery, Mercedes expects the eVito's range to be about 262 miles using European measurement standards.

The Vito also picks up another notable addition: Airmatic.

Mercedes-Benz's air suspension arrives on the Vito for the first time, automatically balancing for loads and stiffening the ride as the driver demands.

It should be one comfortable van.

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the new Mercedes-Benz Vito.

