Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic Concept hits the Las Vegas Strip at CES 2019

Mercedes-Benz rolled out its Vision Urbanetic concept at CES 2019.
And Mercedes even closed part of the Las Vegas Strip to let us take it for a ride.
The Urbanetic can carry people or things, depending on configuration.
The Urbanetic can apparently carry up to 12 people.
This is purely an autonomous concept, so it'll likely never come to production.
Panels on the outside can display messages for pedestrians.
It's all funky and light-up and neat. We dig it.
In a perfect world, you'd be able to hail one of these little guys in a big city like Las Vegas.
Or you could use it for transporting big palettes, for some hella cool Amazon Prime deliveries.