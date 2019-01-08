Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic Concept hits the Las Vegas Strip at CES 2019

  • Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic
Mercedes-Benz rolled out its Vision Urbanetic concept at CES 2019.

1
And Mercedes even closed part of the Las Vegas Strip to let us take it for a ride.

2
The Urbanetic can carry people or things, depending on configuration. 

3
The Urbanetic can apparently carry up to 12 people.

4
This is purely an autonomous concept, so it'll likely never come to production.

5
Panels on the outside can display messages for pedestrians.

6
It's all funky and light-up and neat. We dig it.

7
In a perfect world, you'd be able to hail one of these little guys in a big city like Las Vegas.

8
Or you could use it for transporting big palettes, for some hella cool Amazon Prime deliveries. 

9
