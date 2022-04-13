/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Is Going the Distance

It's not going for speed.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX
Mercedes-Benz recently drove the EQXX from Sindelfingen, Germany, to Cassis, a small town in the south of France.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX
The concept traveled 626.3 miles and still managed to arrive with about 15% charge remaining.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX
That's enough for another 80-mile side quest.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX
The car is not an average concept car, which is meant to display future styling cues and technology in a non-roadgoing vehicle.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX
Instead, the EQXX is the culmination of 18 months of intense engineering with one explicit goal: 1,000 kilometers on a single charge.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX
Its single electric motor puts out about 240 horsepower.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX
While you might think this trip was accomplished with a large battery, you'd be wrong.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX
The EQXX's 100-kWh battery isn't any larger than what's in the EQS.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX
Instead, the EQXX is all about maximizing efficiencies in aerodynamics and powertrain engineering.

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX!

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX
