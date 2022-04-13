Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Is Going the Distance

It's not going for speed.
Mercedes-Benz recently drove the EQXX from Sindelfingen, Germany, to Cassis, a small town in the south of France.
The concept traveled 626.3 miles and still managed to arrive with about 15% charge remaining.
That's enough for another 80-mile side quest.
The car is not an average concept car, which is meant to display future styling cues and technology in a non-roadgoing vehicle.
Instead, the EQXX is the culmination of 18 months of intense engineering with one explicit goal: 1,000 kilometers on a single charge.
Its single electric motor puts out about 240 horsepower.
While you might think this trip was accomplished with a large battery, you'd be wrong.
The EQXX's 100-kWh battery isn't any larger than what's in the EQS.
Instead, the EQXX is all about maximizing efficiencies in aerodynamics and powertrain engineering.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX!