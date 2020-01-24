These Mercedes-Benz Unimogs climbed the world's tallest volcano

The two Mercedes-Benz Unimogs were on an expedition to place new emergency radios on the Ojos del Salado volcano.
They reached 6,694 meters, or 21,962 feet, setting a new world record for wheeled vehicles driving at altitude.
For the journey the trucks were fitted with big off-road tires and bodies with variable centers of gravity.
The leader of the expedition previously set the record for driving a truck at altitude with a Mercedes Zetros on the same volcano in 2014.
Not only is Ojos del Salado the tallest volcano in the world, it's the second-tallest mountain in both the Southern and Western Hemispheres.