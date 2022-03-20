/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Mercedes-Benz's Level 3 Drive Pilot Is Ready for Californian Roads

This hands-free system will be available on the S-Class and EQS later this year.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-113
1 of 29 Mercedes-Benz

This S-Class has Mercedes-Benz's new Drive Pilot system.

mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-117
2 of 29 Mercedes-Benz

It's the first Level 3 system to get conditional approval for production.

mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-116
3 of 29 Mercedes-Benz

Drive Pilot offers completely hands-free driving at up to 40 mph.

mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-130
4 of 29 Mercedes-Benz

With the system active, drivers can play games or stream video on the screen.

mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-127
5 of 29 Mercedes-Benz

It's activated with the touch of a button.

mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-129
6 of 29 Mercedes-Benz

The car provides a lot of info about its surroundings.

mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-110
7 of 29 Mercedes-Benz

Drive Pilot will first launch in California and Nevada, and it's only useable on approved roads.

mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-121
8 of 29 Mercedes-Benz

Lidar sensors are among the big hardware upgrades.

mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-111
9 of 29 Mercedes-Benz

Drive Pilot will initially be offered on the S-Class and EQS.

mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-112
10 of 29 Mercedes-Benz

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of Drive Pilot in action.

mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-114
11 of 29 Mercedes-Benz
mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-115
12 of 29 Mercedes-Benz
mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-118
13 of 29 Mercedes-Benz
mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-119
14 of 29 Mercedes-Benz
mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-120
15 of 29 Mercedes-Benz
mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-122
16 of 29 Mercedes-Benz
mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-123
17 of 29 Mercedes-Benz
mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-124
18 of 29 Mercedes-Benz
mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-125
19 of 29 Mercedes-Benz
mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-126
20 of 29 Mercedes-Benz
mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-128
21 of 29 Mercedes-Benz
mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-131
22 of 29 Mercedes-Benz
mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-132
23 of 29 Mercedes-Benz
mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-133
24 of 29 Mercedes-Benz
mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-134
25 of 29 Mercedes-Benz
mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-135
26 of 29 Mercedes-Benz
mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-136
27 of 29 Mercedes-Benz
mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-137
28 of 29 Mercedes-Benz
mercedes-benz-s-class-drive-pilot-138
29 of 29 Mercedes-Benz

