Mercedes-Benz's Level 3 Drive Pilot Is Ready for Californian Roads

This hands-free system will be available on the S-Class and EQS later this year.
This S-Class has Mercedes-Benz's new Drive Pilot system.
It's the first Level 3 system to get conditional approval for production.
Drive Pilot offers completely hands-free driving at up to 40 mph.
With the system active, drivers can play games or stream video on the screen.
It's activated with the touch of a button.
The car provides a lot of info about its surroundings.
Drive Pilot will first launch in California and Nevada, and it's only useable on approved roads.
Lidar sensors are among the big hardware upgrades.
Drive Pilot will initially be offered on the S-Class and EQS.
