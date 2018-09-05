Does the Mercedes-Benz Actros have a bunch of tech? Truck yeah, it does

  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros
  • Mercedes-Benz New Actros

The new Actros will take its place as the flagship for Mercedes-Benz Trucks, showcasing the best in-truck tech that parent company Daimler has to offer.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
1
of 60

The biggest update to the Actros is the addition of Mercedes-Benz's Active Drive Assist system.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
2
of 60

It permits low-level semi-autonomy whereby the truck itself is capable of accelerating, braking and steering in certain circumstances.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
3
of 60

It will work at all speeds, so it has stop-and-go functionality, but Mercedes-Benz is keen to remind drivers that the human behind the wheel must maintain vigilance.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
4
of 60

A big chunk of the Actros' improved aero comes from the new MirrorCam system.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
5
of 60

As the name suggests, it ditches traditional side mirrors in favor of one camera mounted on each door.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
6
of 60

The cameras beam images to 15-inch displays on the A-pillars.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
7
of 60

The dashboard now sports two screens that show the status of its driver-assist systems, as well as all the readouts you'd find on a traditional dashboard, but with a Mercedes-flavored twist.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
8
of 60

Heck, it even has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now, to help reduce distraction.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
9
of 60

Keep on truckin' through to see even more pictures of the new Mercedes-Benz Actros in action.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
10
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
11
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
12
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
13
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
14
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
15
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
16
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
17
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
18
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
19
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
20
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
21
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
22
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
23
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
24
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
25
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
26
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
27
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
28
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
29
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
30
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
31
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
32
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
33
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
34
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
35
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
36
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
37
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
38
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
39
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
40
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
41
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
42
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
43
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
44
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
45
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
46
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
47
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
48
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
49
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
50
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
51
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
52
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
53
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
54
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
55
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
56
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
57
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
58
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
59
of 60

Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz TrucksRead the article
60
of 60
Now Reading

Does the Mercedes-Benz Actros have a bunch of tech? Truck yeah, it does

Up Next

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC points to a new, electric future

Latest Stories

Fiat's 124 Spider gets appearance packages, not much else, for 2019

Fiat's 124 Spider gets appearance packages, not much else, for 2019

by
Uber wants to be 'the Amazon of transportation'

Uber wants to be 'the Amazon of transportation'

by
Lyft is rolling out its first electric scooters today

Lyft is rolling out its first electric scooters today

by
AutoComplete: Ford is recalling 2 million trucks over seatbelt fire risk
1:10

AutoComplete: Ford is recalling 2 million trucks over seatbelt fire risk

by
2019 Audi Q8 starts at $67,400, right about where Q7 leaves off

2019 Audi Q8 starts at $67,400, right about where Q7 leaves off

by
How to change your car's bulbs to LED
6:10

How to change your car's bulbs to LED

by