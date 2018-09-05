Does the Mercedes-Benz Actros have a bunch of tech? Truck yeah, it does

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The new Actros will take its place as the flagship for Mercedes-Benz Trucks, showcasing the best in-truck tech that parent company Daimler has to offer.
The biggest update to the Actros is the addition of Mercedes-Benz's Active Drive Assist system.
It permits low-level semi-autonomy whereby the truck itself is capable of accelerating, braking and steering in certain circumstances.
It will work at all speeds, so it has stop-and-go functionality, but Mercedes-Benz is keen to remind drivers that the human behind the wheel must maintain vigilance.
A big chunk of the Actros' improved aero comes from the new MirrorCam system.
As the name suggests, it ditches traditional side mirrors in favor of one camera mounted on each door.
The cameras beam images to 15-inch displays on the A-pillars.
The dashboard now sports two screens that show the status of its driver-assist systems, as well as all the readouts you'd find on a traditional dashboard, but with a Mercedes-flavored twist.
Heck, it even has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now, to help reduce distraction.
